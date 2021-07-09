German Lutheran Heritage Resumes Meetings Following COVID

Due to the pandemic we held off all our meetings for what seemed like months on end. We are back. We want to get in gear and restart.

Our speaker for July 18 is Truce Leaders. Truce experienced some hardships in her own life. She wants to share her history with you as she was orphaned at the end of World War II in Holland.

Imagine being a youngster in an orphanage with an unknown future.

Truce has since become an American citizen. Come, see and hear Truce on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on Rte. #66.

Guests and visitors are always welcome. You do not need to be a member of German Lutheran Heritage to attend. The meeting is open and free to the public. We enjoy sharing German Coffee Cake and drinks with you.

Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio