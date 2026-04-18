Brady Township Cemetery Restoration Enters Third Phase With Foundation Grant

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FUNDS FOR PHASE THREE … The Millcreek-West Unity Foundation awarded an $8,000 grant to Brady Township for phase three of Rings Cemetery improvements. Started in June 2023, the community group “Respect the Past” has been using funds to clean and repair tombstones in a nonactive graveyard, home to many veterans. With funding from the State of Ohio discontinued due to the cemetery’s inactive status, this grant will allow the group to continue its work and pay for supplies and contract labor to dig and set footers, and refurbish, restore, and purchase plaques to honor these heroes. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Brady Township Trustees Jim Eisel and Willie Grime, Millcreek-West Unity Foundation Board Member Lew Hilkert, Rings Cemetery Coordinator Marilyn Royal, and Brady Township Trustee Tim Nofziger.