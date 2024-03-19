Gertrude Maxine Smith (1932 – 2024)

(Member Of Holy Trinity Parish In Assumption)

Gertrude Maxine Smith, age 91, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Sunday morning, March 17, 2024, with family at her bedside.

Maxine was born September 29, 1932 in Ogden, Michigan to Frank “Doc” and Matilda Ann (Cheney) Mossing. Maxine was a 1950 graduate of Swanton High School, and married Donald Francis Smith on February 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2022.

A devout Catholic, Maxine was a member of Holy Trinity Parish in Assumption. Maxine enjoyed playing Pinnacle, bowling, and crocheting.

She was proud to have donated 319 pints of blood to the American Red Cross over her lifetime. Maxine was most proud of her family.

She supported her children and grandchildren in all their activities growing up. She even helped raise other kids besides her own.

Maxine is survived by her children, Mary Ann McGill, Stephen (Annette) Smith, Angela Smith, Louis Smith, Carl (Angela) Smith and Donald (Christy) Smith; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, John Mossing, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides her beloved husband, Donald, Maxine, was preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Clyde Smith, Mark Smith, and Paul Smith; brothers, Nick and James Mossing and sisters, Sylvia Hann, and Charlotte Tejkl.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20th from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil and Rosary service will be held at 7:30 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, March 21st from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Walter Tuscano presiding.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Altar and Rosary Society or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.