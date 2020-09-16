Williams County Commissioners Concerned About Time Frame To Spend CARES Act Money

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

By: Rebecca Miller

Williams County Auditor Vicki Grimm and Commissioner Brian Davis gave an update, at the Thursday, September 3, 2020 Commissioners meeting, concerning the expenditure of the monies given to the county by the CARES Act.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump to assist counties with money specifically designated to help with the purchase of things they might not have needed if the Shutdown caused by COVID19 had not occurred.

The money has very strict guidelines as to what it can purchase and what projects qualify. Davis and Grimm spent time determining for what the county can use the almost $800,000 received, and identified $565,252 worth of qualified applications.

Davis stated that he is hoping the government will extend the time frame in which it has to be spent, allowing them a little bit of room to get them done. Any money that is not spent is returned back to the state. One of the projects discussed is the installment of a UV air sanitizer cleaning system on the fourth floor of the Courthouse.

Others were discussed as well, with the conclusion that there continues to be a need for flexibility and to get things done as soon as possible. The Commissioners also met with Melissa Bodey from CEBCO, County Employee Benefits Consortium, in regards to their health insurance program, along with Mike Kurivial who is the local representative through First Insurance, in an Executive Session “for matters that are required to be kept confidential by federal law or regulations or state statutes.” There was no action taken.

Stephanie Karhoff and Stacey Perry from the Ohio State Extension office, met with the Commissioners via Zoom. Karhoff spoke concerning the renewal of the operating levy, stating that the current operating levy covers expenses through 2022.

They want to put the levy renewal on the ballot in Spring 2021 and were checking with the commissioners before seeking a meeting with the BoE “to set the levy language and move forward with the county auditor to set the millage.” At this point in time they are looking to keep the current millage of .4 and the time frame for the renewal on the ballot would be five years.

She also gave a “brief office update”, alerting the commissioners that they are now open to the public on Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only. Tuesdays focus on Ag and Natural Resources with Wednesday and Thursday focused on 4H and Fair prep.

Weigh in begins on September 11, and Sale Day will be held on Thursday, September 17 at 5 p.m. in the Livestock Show Pavillion. The Auction will be streamed online, but all bidding has to be done in person only.

Bidders are receiving packets which include a wristband for a form of crowd control. Each exhibitor is allowed a certain number of wristbands to give to family members as a way to make sure that there are not too many people in the stands.

Perry stated that they have been communicating that facemarks are required while on the fairgrounds as well as social distancing.

Perry clarified that Add-on forms are available online at williams.osu.edu/fair and add-on payments are being accepted through October 9. The forms have to be printed and sent in by mail, not online. Auctioneers are scheduled.

There will be no visible animals in the arena this year, so it will just be the exhibiter in the ring during bidding. As processing of animals is booked up months in advance, so “unless families were able to secure custom processing appointments, buyers this year will be making a premium bid and those animals will be just going direct to a packer buyer,” Perry said.

Karhoff wrapped it up by saying, “We just want to end with, our office is here to serve Williams County especially during this time.”

In regular business, the Commissioners voted to approve:

•Resolution 253 Supplemental Appropriations on behalf of the WC Commissioners office in the amount of $4699 and $5765.53; Hillside Country Living $500; Treasurer $139.60.

•Resolution 254 Authorize and Direct the chairman of the Board of Commissioners to submit a Program Year 2020 CDBG Critical infrastructure grant application for the Small Cities Community Development Block Grant Funds to the Ohio Development Services Agency.

•Resolution 255 Entering into an Agreement on Behalf of Williams County Job and Family Services with Perry ProTech for purchase/maintenance of a Konica Minolta Copier.

•Resolution 256 Approving transfer of funds for WC JFS of $101,607.06 of the remaining SFY 2020 Income Maintenance allocation that will not be used in public assistance from the Pa fund to the Child Support Fund.

•Resolution 257 Authorizing Lew Hilkert to prepare and submit an application to participate in the Ohio Public Works Commission State Capital Improvement and Local Transportation Improvement program and to execute contracts as required.

•Resolution 258 Advertising for Sealed Bids for Project #6-2020 Hillside County Living Fiber Service Project.

•Also signed – State of Ohio request for release of funds and certification (RROF) CDBG; Certification of Completion, Grant #: B-F-19-1DA-1, Millcreek Township Firehouse Improvements Project; Mortgage release for Shawn Huffman (MVPO); Special Hauling Permit #20-034; Dog Warden report for week of August 17-23 and 24-30; Monthly Dog Warden Report for month ending August 31, 2020; Letter of Intent for potential purchase of Solar-generated energy and related electric consulting agreement with Ohio Service Corporation; Monthly expenditures on behalf of the commissioners office for September; progress report #3 for the abandoned gas station cleanup grant; MVPO Pre-applications for Sarah’s Friends and Bryan City School, Commissioners grant MVPO the approved to submit for the CARES Act Grant; MVPO Village of Stryker American Legion Post Improvement Project, Compliance Certification, Notice of Award, Notice to Proceed, and Application for tile Repair #2020-08.

•Minutes dated August 27, 2020 and payment of bills.

Local reporter asked when the Commissioners meetings will be open again for them to attend in person, to which Commissioner Terry Rummell expressed his concern about meeting yet with the possibility of quarantine should someone be infected with COVID-19.

Commissioner Hilkert said that they will check with the Health Commissioner to find out if “they don’t have a problem with the spacing that we would have available.”

The meetings for the day adjourned at 10:40 a.m.

