Girl Named Tom Moves To Top Ten On The Voice

By: Jacob Kessler

Girl Named Tom moved ahead again Tuesday after performing the night before. The trio performed the song “More Hearts Than Mine” and won the judges over yet again.

More importantly, at this point of the competition, they continued to win America over.

Contestants perform live on Monday nights and wait for America to vote overnight and on Tuesday morning. Their music is now also charting at the top of iTunes in the United States and Canada.

During the show on Monday, a crew was at the Pettisville High School where a watch party was being held. Pettisville is the trio’s hometown and where they went to school.

They have since moved to South Bend Indiana in order for Joshua to be closer to his girlfriend who currently attending the Indiana University as a medical student.

The group will perform again this coming Monday to see if they are in the top eight. Tune into NBC at 8 p.m. to view their performance and again on Tuesday at 8 p.m. to see if they will continue on.

