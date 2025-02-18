Joseph “Joe” Johnson (1956 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Joseph “Joe” Johnson, age 68, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away under hospice care; surrounded by his loving family Saturday, February 15, 2025 at his home.

He was born in Toledo on December 20, 1956 to the late Belen Johnson and Clara (Hoaag) Johnson.

On April 19, 1996 he married Juanita “Janie” Navarro and together would share 46 years together. For many years, Joe worked at Bunting Bearings in Delta and later served as a machine operator at Granite Industry in Archbold.

Joe truly enjoyed the outdoors and in his younger years, fishing with his family. He also loved working on older cars, especially his pride and joy 1955 Chevy.

Left to cherish Joe’s memory are his wife, Janie Johnson; daughter, Jessica Johnson; sisters, Media Hamby, Cathy Sterling, Patty Goodluck, Linda (Blake) Mose and Virginia Gore; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death was his parents, daughter, Brooke McCain; sisters, Suzie Johnson and Sally Ann Johnson; brothers, Robert Johnson, Belen Johnson Jr. and Richard Johnson.

Services will be private for the family at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com