GIRLS BASKETBALL: Early Deficit Leads To Archbold’s First Loss Of Season

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

ARCHBOLD (December 20, 2025) – Napoleon put Archbold in a 13-point first-quarter hole, and Archbold never quite got all the way out as the Wildcats held off a second-half Bluestreak surge to take a 47-41 win.

After Miley Gericke hit two free throws a minute into the contest for the first points of the day, Archbold misfired on nine straight shots from the floor and committed six first-quarter turnovers.

Napoleon turned all that into 15 straight points to take a 15-2 lead. Tessa Ressler drilled a triple to start the run, then Ava Good was really good, bagging 10 points on a pair of three-pointers and two more jumpers, the last from the wing at the 36-second mark of the first.

Charlee Forward’s basket in the paint with 19 seconds left was Archbold’s first field goal. A Molly Harris triple and Forward again in the key brought the Streaks within 19-11 at the 6:41 mark of the second.

Archbold would hit just one field goal the rest of the half, and Napoleon used a Hannah Miller three-point play along with two more Miller free throws to boost their lead to double figures, 26-15 at the half.

Miller hit Taylor Glanz with a hi-lo lob to start the third to reclaim another 13-point gap, but the Streaks began to chip away. Back-to-back buckets from Reagan Wendt and Harris off turnovers chopped the Archbold deficit to 28-21.

After the teams went back and forth trading points, the Streaks scored the last six of the quarter to get back to a five-point margin.

Gericke’s stick back then, 4-4 from the line between Forward and Gericke, made it 36-31 going into the fourth.

Ressler’s triple and 2-2 from Glanz at the stripe boosted the Napoleon lead to 41-34, but Archbold responded.

Harris hit from outside the arc, then Gericke got one from in close and split two free throws to bring Archbold to within 41-40 with 3:33 left.

However, after a pair of turnovers, Ressler and Glanz went 4-4 from the line to bump Napoleon up to 45-40, and Archbold didn’t hit another field goal the rest of the way.

Good, Glanz, and Ressler all had 12 for Napoleon (4-3), who shot 15-39 from the field and had 17 turnovers, including 13 in the second half.

Gericke had a game-high 17 for Archbold (9-1) with Harris adding 10. The Streaks went 14-47 from the floor and also had 17 turnovers.

NAPOLEON (47) – Ressler 12; Baker 0; Butler 0; Dietrich 0; Gerken 0; Lamming 2; H. Miller 7; Dehnbostel 0; K. Miller 2; Glanz 12; Good 12; Totals: 11-4-13 – 47

ARCHBOLD (41) – Hurst 0; Forward 8; Kern 2; Gericke 17; Short 0; Wendt 4; Meyer 0; Harris 10; Martz 0; Wanemacher 0; Totals: 12-2-11 – 41

NHS 17 9 10 11 – 47

AHS 4 11 16 10 – 41