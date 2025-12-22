David Nester (1952 – 2025)

(Lifelong Farmer & Owner Of Nester Farms)

David L. Nester, age 73, of Edon, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

David was a lifelong farmer and owner of Nester Farms. Besides farming, his passion was racing. He raced cars for many years and was known as the “Sod Buster” and the “Flying Farmer”.

He would also help anyone in need. That carried over to helping with the Edon FFA and Vo.-Ag. programs, the Edon Athletic Boosters and serving as President of the Edon Farmer’s Co-Op for several years.

David L. Nester was born on June 10, 1952, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Otis and Rosemary (Scheiber) Nester. He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Nester; sons, Josh (Erin) Nester and Colin Nester; grandsons, Caden, Gauge and Tripp Nester; brothers, Randy (Ruth) Nester and Milt (Deb) Nester and sister-in-law, Deb A. Nester, all of Edon. He was preceded in death by his father, Otis Nester and a brother, William Nester.

A time to gather and celebrate David’s life will be held on Saturday, December 27, 2025 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, Ohio.

The family requests memorial donations to the Edon FFA program or Cancer Assistance of Williams County. Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.