Melvin Ellis (1953 – 2025)

(Lifelong Member Of Lucas County Fair Board)

Melvin Lee Ellis, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family at his bedside, Friday afternoon, December 19, 2025, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Melvin was born September 7, 1953, in Toledo, Ohio to Clifford J. and Nema Alice (Smith) Ellis.

He was a 1971 graduate of Rogers High School. Melvin married his beloved wife, Karen Raab on May 27, 1978. She preceded him in death on December 15, 2012.

Melvin retired from Tractor Supply and was a longtime member of the Masonic Temple, Robinson-Locke #659 F&AM in Toledo. He was an avid animal lover, especially his ponies and raising livestock and tropical fish. Melvin enjoyed fishing, wine making and was a gun enthusiast.

Melvin looked forward to the annual Lucas County Fair, and sharing memories of the fair with family and friends. He was a lifelong member of the Lucas County Agricultural Society, where he served as a board member for many years.

Melvin is survived by his daughters, Teresa Ellis, Nicole (Michael) Bearss, and Jacqueline (Christopher) Titsworth; grandchildren, Dean, Zachary and Emma; as well as many nieces and nephews and his dear friend, Gloria Merrill.

Besides his wife, Karen, Melvin was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Jean Blake, Shirley (Robert) Rooks, Charles Ellis, Robert (Gloria) Ellis, and Linda (Kenneth) Rapp.

Visitation will be held Monday, December 22nd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton (419.826.2631), where a Masonic Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place Tuesday, December 23rd at 11:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or Lucas County Agriculture Society.