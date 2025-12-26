GIRLS BASKETBALL: Edon Upends Edgerton To Win Rt. 49 Holiday Classic

HOLIDAY HOOPS … Edon’s Amanda Schwartz looks for room to put up a shot in the title game of the Route 49 Holiday Classic.

PHOTOS BY REBEKAH DELL / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

ARCHRIVALS … Ava Swank takes a jumper during action for Edgerton in their matchup with Edon.

Edon 37, Edgerton 33

HICKSVILLE – For just the second time in program history, the Edon Bombers claimed the Route 49 Holiday Classic title with a hard fought 37-33 victory over archrival Edgerton, thus avenging an earlier setback to the Bulldogs.

The victory also marked the first Route 49 Cage Classic title won by Edon (7-3) since 2005. The Bombers fell behind early, trailing 12-4 after one quarter of play, but then rebounded and outscored Edgerton 33-21 the rest of the way.

Adison Briner led Edon with 16 points and Nevaeh Smith added 13 points. The Bombers were 19 of 28 from the free throw line.

Alivia Farnham led Edgerton (8-4) with 11 points and Ava Swank added eight points. The Bulldogs were 7 of 13 from the line.

EDGERTON (33) – Huard 6; Burke 2; Gearig 0; Saul 2; King 4; Farnham 11; Swank 8; Totals 10-2-7 – 33

EDON (37) – Bartlett 2; Schwartz 0; Ge. Ripke 0; Gr. Ripke 1; Aldrich 0; Briner 16; Snyder 5; Smith 13; Totals: 9-0-19 – 37

EDG 12 1 11 9 – 33

EDON 4 7 14 12 – 37