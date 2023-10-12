Gloria Pierson (1936 – 2023)

(Lifelong American Legion Auxiliary Member)

Gloria L. Pierson, born on July 7, 1936, in Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on October 8, 2023. She was married to her beloved husband, Ralph Pierson, on June 5, 1954, who preceded her in death on April 18, 2017. They resided in Wolverine, Michigan.

Gloria was a lifelong member of the American Legion Auxiliary, proudly affiliated with both Post #669 and #122.

Gloria and her husband were the proprietors of the Wildwood Chalet on Wildwood Lake. Her dedication to her community was evident as she served as the Nunda Township treasurer for 25 years and also contributed to Cheboygan County life support.

She held the role of President in the Wolverine Fire Department and was a founding member of the local Red Hat Society. She also served many years on the Wolverine Lumberjack Festival Committee.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Pierson, her daughter Debbie Ramos, her mother Veneda Traxler, her father Noah Traxler, her stepmother Eileen Traxler, and many brothers and sisters.

Gloria is survived by her children, Judy (Bill) Norrick, Pam (Sam) Aeschliman, and Ralph “Dewey” (Kim) Pierson II, along with 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests contributions for the placement of a memorial bench at the Wolverine Lumberjack Park in Gloria’s memory. This tribute will serve as a lasting reminder of her legacy and her deep connection to her community.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 13 at the Stone Funeral Home (formally Lintz Funeral Home) in Indian River from 4pm – 8pm. The funeral services will be held at the Stone Funeral Home Saturday starting at 10am with service at 11am. Interment will be at Silver Lake Cemetery following.