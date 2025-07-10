Judith “Judy” Williston (1937 – 2025)

(Professor Of Early Childhood Education)

Judith “Judy” Charlene Williston, age 87, peacefully passed away on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at Vibrant Life Senior Living in Superior Township, Michigan.

She was born on November 10, 1937, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Dexter “Dick” Williston and Charlene (Wickham) Williston.

Judy dedicated her life to education, serving as a respected professor of early childhood education.

She began her academic career at the University of Wisconsin and spent over 33 years teaching at Eastern Michigan University before retiring. Her passion for nurturing young minds and guiding future educators left a lasting legacy in the field.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Judy was a proud member of the Daughters Of The American Revolution and held a deep appreciation for history and heritage.

She was also an avid traveler, exploring much of the United States and venturing abroad to destinations including England, Scotland, and many other countries.

Judy will be fondly remembered for her gentle spirit, quiet strength, and the love she shared with those around her. Her kindness, intellect, and sense of adventure touched many lives and will not be forgotten.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Tom Shumaker; nieces and nephews, Wendy, Jill, and Aaron; and great-nieces and nephews, Drew Stewart, Maureen Stewart, Brandon Kopitke, and Amber Kopitke. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved sister, Candace “Candy” Shumaker, who passed away in 2024.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. Pastor Kent Winkler will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Judy’s memory to the American Red Cross. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com