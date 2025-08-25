Good Vibe Guild Opens In Downtown Swanton

PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NEW IN TOWN ... Renee Tufts, flanked by friends, family, and community members, cuts a ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of The Good Vibe Guild, her maker’s market located at 109 S. Main Street in Swanton.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

Long-time Swanton resident Renee Tufts has been selling her bowls made from vinyl records at craft shows...