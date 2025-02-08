Defiance County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments

PRESS RELEASE – Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris J. Murray, has released the following information regarding recent Indictments returned by a Defiance County Grand Jury on February 4, 2025:

-SALISHA DARBY, age 35, 700 Kiser Rd., B3, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Burglary, a Felony of the First Degree, and One Count of Felonious Assault, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that on January 17, 2025, Darby forced entry into a residence on Kiser Rd., in Defiance, with a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance on her person and with purpose to commit a criminal offense. Authorities further allege that Darby then did cause physical harm to an individual at the residence by means of a deadly weapon or dangerous ordnance.

-JOEL W. FORTIER, age 45, 20 481 County Rd X, Ridgeville Corners, was indicted for One Count of Theft and Three Counts of Identity Fraud, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that from January 5-8, 2024, Fortier used or possessed the personal identifying information of another, without their consent, and with the intent to hold himself out to be said individual, and he also cashed fraudulent checks at a bank in Defiance, which resulted in him stealing over one thousand dollars from another.

-ASHTON J. MYERS, age 35, 1215 Washington Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on October 18, 2024, at a business on SR 66, in Defiance, Myers was found in possession of over four grams of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-DOMINIC D. SIMON, age 27, 1544 Mustang Dr., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on August 1, 2024, during his arrest on a warrant, on Ralston Ave., in Defiance, Simon was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

PAUL R. LYTLE, age 43, 844 N. Clinton St., Lot B21, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on September 3, 2024, Lytle failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for an arraignment hearing, in connection with the commission of a felony, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond.

-SCOTT J. MILLER, age 60, 903 Ayersville Ave., Defiance, was indicted for Two Counts of Failure to Appear as Required by Recognizance, each a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 29, 2025, Miller failed to appear at the Defiance County Common Pleas Court for further hearings, in connection with the commission of felonies, after having been released on a personal recognizance bond, in two cases.

-KAYDEN J. SPATH, age 22, 919 Perry St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Vehicle Information or Identifiers, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that from January 16, 2025, through January 23, 2025, Spath, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of his change of internet identifiers, as required, and he has a prior conviction of Pandering Sexually Oriented Matter Involving a Minor.

-JENNIFER R. SMART, age 41, 1694 Cimarron Lane, Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Failure to Provide Notice of Change in Address, a Felony of the Fourth Degree. Authorities allege that from November 22, 2024, through January 29, 2025, Smart, a registered sex offender, failed to notify the sheriff’s office of her change of address, as required, and she has a prior conviction of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

-AUSTIN A. HELMKE, age 32, 6035 Red Oak Drive, Toledo, Ohio, was indicted for Five Counts of Theft, each a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that from January 5, 2024, through July 12, 2024, Helmke stole between one thousand dollars and seven thousand five hundred dollars from a business in Jewell, on multiple occasions.

-GEORGE K. MACK, age 36, 708 Alton St., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on December 24, 2024, on State Route 18, in Sherwood, Mack was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

-SEBASTIAN O. GUEL, age 34, 214 Charring Cross Drive South, Westerville, was indicted for One Count of Rape, a Felony of the First Degree, and One Count of Sexual Battery, a Felony of the Second Degree. Authorities allege that between March 1, 2017, and September 1, 2017, at a residence on Mulligans Bluff Rd., in Ney, Guel engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile under the age of 13.

-DANIEL A. RUBIO, age 32, 810 Harrison Ave., Defiance, was indicted for One Count of Tampering with Evidence, a Felony of the Third Degree. Authorities allege that on January 31, 2025, at his residence on Harrison Ave., in Defiance, Rubio destroyed a cell phone, with the purpose of impairing it for availability as evidence, knowing that an official proceeding or investigation was in progress.

-JAMIE L. NEWSOME, age 42, 3805 Euclid Ave., Fort Wayne, Indiana, was indicted for One Count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a Felony of the Fifth Degree. Authorities allege that on January 10, 2025, during a traffic stop on US 24, in Defiance, Newsome was found in possession of Methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.

Arraignments are scheduled for Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 9 a.m.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.