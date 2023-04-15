Gospel Group Souls Harbor To Perform At Zion Church Near Wauseon

Souls Harbor, a southern Gospel music group, will be presenting a concert at the Zion Church on Sunday, April 23 at 4:00 PM.

The church is located east of Wauseon, OH at 4533 Co. Rd. 11 between Fulton Co. Rds. D and E, 2 ½ mi south of St. Rt. 2 (Airport Hwy.).

Souls Harbor is a southern Gospel trio based out of Southeast Michigan. The group consists of Ron Brown (Baritone), his son, David Brown (tenor/lead), and David’s wife, Joy Brown (lead).

The mission statement of Souls Harbor is to share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song.

Those who are lost are encouraged to come to know Christ as their personal Savior; those who know Christ are encouraged to draw closer to and rely on Him in their daily lives.

The lyrics of songs presented by Souls Harbor focus on salvation, forgiveness, and the power of the blood of Jesus Christ, God’s faithfulness, and God’s promise of eternity.

In the last few years, Souls Harbor has begun to extend their ministry on a more national level with releasing songs to radio.

They have been blessed to have several of their songs charted by radio DJs across the country. In addition to sharing their music and ministry at local churches and events, Souls Harbor has appeared at the National Quartet Convention’s Artist Showcase, Dollywood’s HarvestFest, the Biblical Times Theater in Pigeon Forge, TN, and the God & Country Theater in Branson, MO.

Souls Harbor also promotes southern Gospel music in their area. For 20 years, they have been bringing groups such as The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Whisnants, Greater Vision, Tribute Quartet, The Perrys, and others to southeast Michigan.

Come at 4:00 PM, Sunday, April 23, to be blessed with their music. There is no admission charge.

A freewill offering will be taken. There will be refreshments after the concert. For more information, please call (419) 403-9360.