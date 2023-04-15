PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Nichole Aeschliman & Sarah Hastings Join 2023-2024 Teaching Staff

NEW FACES … Nichole Aeschliman (Kindergarten) and Sarah Hastings (7-12 Intervention Specialist) will join Pettisville Schools teaching staff beginning the 2023-2024 school year. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

Pettisville School Board met for its regular meeting on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 7:00 PM with all members in attendance.

Elementary Principal Jason Waldvogel announced that pending approval from the Board, Nichole Aeschliman will be joining the 2023-2024 school year teaching staff as the newest Kindergarten teacher.

Waldvogel shared that they are excited about her joining the Pettisville faculty and she brings 18 years of previous experience.

“I think she is going to be a very positive asset to our team here,” Waldvogel noted. The Board then approved her employment with the district.

Adam Wagner, Junior High/High School Principal presented Sarah Hastings as the chosen applicant for the 7-12 intervention specialist position pending Board approval.

Ms. Hastings previously served on the staff for Defiance City Schools and Bryan Elementary School. Wagner shared with the Board that Hastings brings with her co-teaching experience, a positive outlook, and a positive attitude. The Board approved Ms. Hastings to begin effective August 1, 2023.

With no additional reports from the Board, Treasurer Chris Lee presented the treasurer’s report.

Mr. Lee provided an update regarding the interest received in investments that the district is receiving noting that there has been a slight increase, particularly with the STAR Ohio investment.

Lee also indicated that the overall investment account “continues to do well and it’s forecasted to earn just over $15,000 between now and the end of the fiscal year.

Lee further noted that the district recently implemented new software from a company called Strategic Solutions that can digitize student records and board minutes making all of those searchable by computer.

Student transcripts from the beginning of the district’s inception have now been digitized so staff can electronically search for a transcript and print it off rather than retrieving a physical file from storage.

The district is also in the process of setting up online requisitioning workflows which would allow teachers and employees to submit a requisition online and a workflow would automate the approval process, payment, and storage process for said request.

In administrative reports, Elementary Principal, Jason Waldvogel noted that Kindergarten Registration was held on April 6th and he thanked Mrs. Aeschliman, Mrs. Hoffmire, Mrs. Genter, Mr. Shumaker, Mrs. McKibben, Mrs. King, Mrs. Schramm, and Mrs. Miller for all of their hard work making the process go smoothly. Waldvogel also noted that there were 30 applicants for the 2023-2024 kindergarten class.

The 2nd Grade Consumer Fair is back at the elementary for the first time since COVID and it will be held on Thursday, May 4 in the Atrium.

Another notable event for the elementary school is the Sweetheart Dance and just short of 200 have registered to attend.

In the high school peport, Principal Wagner noted that as a part of Volunteer Day, seniors will be helping Sauder Village clean and prepare for its new season.

Participation in the volunteer opportunity helps senior class members earn their Community Service Seal.

Wagner further shared that Student Appreciation Week held the previous week was “a big hit” with the students.

The event was highlighted by teachers and staff signing up to teach sessions based on their hobbies outside of the school day.

Some topics that the students learned about included scuba diving, backpacking, and fishing.

On Thursday, April 13, the Digital Empowerment presentation with Caption Scott Frank, retired Internet Crimes Against Children investigator will be held for students during the day and for parents later in the evening.

Mr. Frank will share with the audience the importance of maintaining a positive digital footprint and will also inform both students and parents about the safe use of social media and the internet.

Other events coming up for high school students include Prom on April 22 and Quiz Nationals at the end of April.

In the superintendent’s peport, Josh Clark welcomed the aforementioned teachers that were officially approved by the Board earlier in the meeting.

Clark then informed the board members that beginning the 2023-2024 school year, the school will be adopting the new digital interface, PaySchool which will provide parents and staff a “one-stop shop” for managing student fees and lunch money.

Clark also noted an amendment to the agenda requesting approval to begin the bid process for purchasing a new bus.

Treasurer Lee noted that the current cycle for bus purchases is every other year for bus replacement. Approval was granted to allow Mr. Clark to begin the bidding process.

The Board also approved the Consent Agenda containing the following items:

-Minutes from the March 2023 meeting.

-Accept the financial reports as presented by the treasurer.

-Payment of bills as submitted for approval.

-Personnel Approve the retirement of Roger Weber, effective May 31, 2023 Approve the resignation of Amy Marshall, effective May 1, 2023;

-Approve participation in the OHI/NBHP Workers Compensation Group Rating Program for FY 2024.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next Pettisville School Board Meeting will be held on Monday, May 8 at 7:00 pm.

