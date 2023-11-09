Governor DeWine Announces Cabinet Changes

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Governor Mike DeWine has announced that he will nominate Stephen D. Dackin as Director of the Department of Education and Workforce.

Governor DeWine also announced that Lori Criss will leave as Director of the Ohio Department of Mental Health & Addiction Services (OMHAS) to pursue a new career opportunity at The Ohio State University.

“Steve Dackin has a broad base of experience that will benefit Ohio’s continued efforts to create a transformative education system that provides the resources and support for students and serves as a pipeline of talented young people to Ohio employers, colleges, universities, and career and technical education centers, helping every Ohioan live up to their God-given potential,” said Governor DeWine. “I look forward to working with Steve in this new role once confirmed by the Ohio Senate.

“I am also grateful for Director Criss’s leadership as she has pursued my vision of building a world-class behavioral healthcare system in Ohio,” said Governor Mike DeWine.

“Lori has been an advocate for lifesaving prevention and treatment services, including expanding medication access and telehealth, reducing overdose deaths through naloxone availability, and launching the Ohio Careline and 988 to give Ohioans immediate access to help.”

Dackin served as a Member-at-Large on the Ohio State Board of Education. He also recently served as Superintendent of School and Community Partnerships at Columbus State Community College, where he managed the college’s creation of a workforce pipeline between K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and community stakeholders.

Dackin’s career experience also includes serving local school districts as a teacher in Elida Local Schools and Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools; a principal at Elida High School and Reynoldsburg High School; and an administrator at Reynoldsburg City Schools, Westerville City Schools, and the Ohio Department of Education.

Dackin received his Bachelor of Arts in History from Ohio Northern University and his Master of Science in Educational Administration from the University of Dayton.

The Director of the Department of Education and Workforce must be confirmed by the Ohio Senate prior to assuming the role.

Director Criss will continue to serve as Director of OMHAS through December 1st, after which she will be joining The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center as Behavioral Health Community Engagement Director.