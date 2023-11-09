Joann Oldham (1951 – 2023)

(Former Cook At Senior Center In Wauseon)

Joann Ruth Oldham, age 71, of Wauseon, passed away Thursday evening, November 2, 2023, at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Prior to her retirement she had been an assistant cook for the Senior Center in Wauseon for 19 years.

Joann was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 10, 1951, the daughter of Walter L. and Margie Alice (Sattler) Monroe. On December 11, 1971 she married Ricky Oldham, Sr., and he survives.

Joann loved Arts and Crafts. She enjoyed making Christmas wreaths, Center Pieces, and things for baby showers.

Surviving besides her husband, are three children, Tamra (Rigoberto) Torres of Wauseon, Ricky Oldham, Jr. of Wauseon, Kevin (Felicia) Oldham of Toledo. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; and brother, Ned (Lisa) Monroe.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and five sisters, Diane Jepsen, Barbara Rains, Marilyn McKimmy, Betty Brown, and Donna Ramos.

Services will be scheduled at a later time. Memorial contributions may be given to the benevolence of the family.

