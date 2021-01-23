Governor DeWine Announces Curfew Extension

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Department of Health will extend Ohio’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew until January 30, 2021.

The curfew does not apply to those going to and from work, those who have an emergency, or those who need medical care.

The curfew is not intended to stop anyone from getting groceries or going to the pharmacy. Picking up carry-out or a drive-thru meal and ordering for delivery is permitted, but serving food and drink within an establishment must cease at 10:00 p.m.