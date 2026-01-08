Governor DeWine Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy For Governor

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement endorsing Vivek Ramaswamy for Governor and Rob McColley for Lieutenant Governor:

“With the election year upon us, I am joining Republicans across Ohio in supporting our dynamic ticket for Governor, led by Vivek Ramaswamy.

“Ohio is winning new business projects from the coasts, and Vivek will keep the momentum going. Vivek Ramaswamy knows that Ohio is the best state to build a business, raise a family, and pursue your vision of the American dream.

“The first important decision any Governor makes is who will be his or her choice for Lieutenant Governor. Vivek Ramaswamy has made a great pick in Senate President Rob McColley to be his running mate.

“Senate President McColley is a strong leader who is well respected by the members of the General Assembly. He knows Ohio and brings geographical balance to the ticket.”