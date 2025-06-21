Governor DeWine Issues Three Reprieves Of Execution

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following reprieves of execution:

-Timothy Coleman, who was scheduled to be executed on October 30, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to September 13, 2028.

-Kareem Jackson, who was scheduled to be executed on December 10, 2025. The new date of execution has been moved to October 11, 2028.

-Quisi Bryan, who was scheduled to be executed on January 7, 2026. The new date of execution has been moved to November 15, 2028.

Governor DeWine is issuing these reprieves due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (DRC), pursuant to DRC protocol, without endangering other Ohioans.