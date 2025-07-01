Governor DeWine Signs Several Bills Into Law

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:
- Senate Bill 6, sponsored by State Senator Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), to make changes to the law relating to building inspections.
- Senate Bill 39, sponsored by State Senators Terry Johnson (R-Portsmouth) and Hearcel Craig (D-Columbus), regards the creation and display of a poster containing information on benefits and services for veterans.
- Senate Bill 27, sponsored by State Senator Terry Johnson (R-Portsmouth), to designate March 20th as “Ameloblastoma Awareness Day.”
- Senate Bill 100, sponsored by State Senator Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview), to exclude nonprofit agricultural membership organizations from insurance regulations.
- Senate Bill 114, sponsored by State Senator Thomas Patton (R-Strongsville), to prohibit law enforcement agencies from using quotas for arrests and citations.
- Senate Bill 138, sponsored by State Senator Terry Johnson (R-Portsmouth), to modify various laws regarding boards of alcohol, drug addiction, and mental health services and to impose penalties for not registering recovery housing residences.
- Senate Bill 147, sponsored by State Senator Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin), to make changes to the laws governing the transfer and disposal of solid waste and construction and demolition debris and to provide for new procedures governing a county’s withdrawal from a joint solid waste management district.
- House Bill 50, sponsored by State Representative Angela King (R-Celina), to designate a portion of State Route 47 in Darke County as the “PFC John Wayne Richard Memorial Highway.”
- House Bill 64, sponsored by State Representatives David Thomas (R-Jefferson) and Kellie Deeter (R-Norwalk), to allow Ohio residents who are 65 and up, instead of 66 and up, to qualify for discounted hunting and fishing licenses and permits.
- House Bill 65, sponsored by State Representatives Roy Klopfenstein (R-Haviland) and Bob Peterson (R-Sabina), to make specified day and week designations relating to agriculture and to name this act the Agriculture Appreciation Act.
- House Bill 81, sponsored by State Representative Brian Stewart (R-Ashville), to make appropriations for the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation for the biennium beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2027, to provide authorization and conditions for the operation of the Bureau’s programs, and to make changes to the Workers’ Compensation Law.