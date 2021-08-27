Governor DeWine Orders Flags Lowered In Honor Of Victims Killed In Kabul, Afghanistan

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In accordance with the order issued by the President of the United States of America and in honoring the lives of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Governor DeWine issued a flag lowering order last night directing that all U.S. and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state until sunset on August 30, 2021.