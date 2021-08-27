Gay Grant (1963-2021)

Gay R. Grant, age 57, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:50 A.M. on August 26, 2021, at her residence. She was previously employed at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers as a certified surgical technician. She enjoyed vacationing in the Bahamas and being outdoors.

Gay was born on December 11, 1963, in Napoleon, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Inez (Rettig) Clady. She married Eleazor M. Grant in 2004 in the Bahamas and he survives.

Survivors also include three stepchildren, Sara Grant, Jayme Grant, and Zachary Grant, all of Kalamazoo, Michigan; one step-grandson, Jackson Grant, also of Kalamazoo; three siblings, Kay Baldwin, of Ayersville, Ohio, Ray Clady, of Napoleon, and Fay Hagen, of Hamler, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Dave Seedorf, of Napoleon; and eight nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, May Seedorf; a brother-in-law, Jim Baldwin; and four nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Peace Reformed Church, 638 Huddle Road, Napoleon, Ohio 43545, from 10:00-11:30 A.M. Services will follow at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Steve Altman officiating. Interment will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, Defiance, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the Rocky Mountain MS Center, Peace Reformed Church, or Ohio Living Hospice.