Governor DeWine Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Honor Of Defiance County Fire Chief

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued the following order this morning:

“In honor of the life and service of South Richland Fire Chief Matthew “Matt” Hanenkrath, I hereby proclaim, by the authority vested in me as the Governor of the State of Ohio by the Ohio Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Defiance County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center, and the Rhodes State Office Tower today, and will remain until sunset on the day of hus funeral, Monday, July 3, 2023.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may lowere at their discretion for the same time period.”