Fulton County Senior Center To Offer Free Diabetes Education Classes

On Tuesdays starting August 1, instructor Robert Sullivan from Area Office on Aging will present DEEP (Diabetes Empowerment Education Program) at the Fulton County Senior Center in Wauseon.

This engaging workshop series will take place from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Tuesday August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and September 5.

DEEP is an evidence-based program that encourages small lifestyle changes while learning about your diabetes and the way it affects your health.

These free classes will cover self-management of diabetes, weight control, eating well with diabetes, the role of medications and how they act on the body to lower blood glucose. Learn how you can manage the disease and live an active, normal life.

The Fulton County Senior Center is located at 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon. To sign up for this class, please call 419-337-9299.

Please make a reservation for your noon lunch at the Wauseon site by calling 419-337-9299. Suggested lunch donation is $3 per senior, $5 all others.

This class is open to Fulton County residents age 60 and over.