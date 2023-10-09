Governor DeWine & Other State Officials Release Statements Regarding Hamas Bombing Of Israel

Governor Mike DeWine issued the following statement condemning the Hamas bombing into Israel: “Fran and I extend our deepest sympathies to the victims and their families of the unprovoked attack on Israel today. We offer our support to the people of Israel and condemn this unjustified act by Hamas.”

Congressional candidate Craig Riedel: “We strongly condemn the horrifying attacks on Israel today. Danette and I are praying for the families of Israel. This senseless violence only deepens our resolve for peace and stability in the region. The Biden administration funded Iran, which is financing the Hamas terror organization that led to this attack. The lack of response from the Biden administration is profoundly concerning and demands a response. The United States must always stand with Israel.”

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur: “I continue to be horrified and dismayed by the brutality of Hamas terrorists attacking innocent Israeli civilians of all ages. The fingerprints of Iranian strategy and technology are as present here as they are in attacks against Ukraine.”

“Destruction of innocent people is never morally justifiable. I stand resolutely against all terror and stand with the Israeli people as they encounter the darkest days in the history of the modern state.”

“Our House must restore order expeditiously to be an effective instrument for the people of our nation and to meet our nation’s responsibilities as leader of the free world.”