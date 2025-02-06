Great Lakes Gateways Network Act Proposed To Boost Conservation And Access

PRESS RELEASE – Washington, DC – Today, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09) and Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) have introduced the Great Lakes Gateways Network Act of 2025, a bipartisan effort to promote conservation, education, and public access to the Great Lakes and their surrounding watershed.

The bill seeks to enhance historical, cultural, and recreational sites throughout the Great Lakes region by authorizing federal grants to support state, local, and private investments in conservation and community development.

Declared a “national treasure” by Executive Order in 2004, the Great Lakes represent the largest surface freshwater system in the world and serve as a vital economic, ecological, and cultural asset for millions of Americans.

By establishing a coordinated network of gateway sites, this legislation will ensure that residents and visitors alike can experience and appreciate the unique heritage of the region while promoting long-term environmental stewardship.

“The Great Lakes are not just bodies of water; they are the lifeblood of our communities, shaping our history, economy, and way of life,” said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur (OH-09). “For generations, these waters have provided sustenance, industry, and inspiration, binding together diverse communities across our Great Lakes region.”

“Yet, they have also endured significant and continuing challenges — from industrial pollution to climate change — that threaten their vitality. This bill is about investing in our future — ensuring that these treasured waters remain accessible and protected for generations to come.”

“The Great Lakes are a crucial part of the economies and communities that surround them. Ohio’s Fourteenth District is inextricably linked to Lake Erie, so it is imperative that we pass on our stewardship of the lake to the next generation,” said Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14).

“This bill will increase public education and access to the Great Lakes, incentivizing future generations to continue caring for them.

Thank you to Representative Kaptur for her hard work on this legislation and continued partnership in protecting and preserving the Great Lakes.”

The Great Lakes Gateways Network Act of 2025 authorizes $6 Million annually from 2026 through 2031 to support conservation and education projects throughout the watershed.

With strong bipartisan backing, the bill is expected to gain momentum as lawmakers work to advance it through Congress.

You can find more background information about the Great Lakes Gateways Network Act by clicking here, or full text of the legislation by clicking here.