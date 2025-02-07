FULTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER SPOTLIGHT: Dale & Marcia Storrer

PRESS RELEASE – Dale and Marcia Storrer have been attending the Archbold Senior Center, which meets in the Scout Cabin in Ruihley Park, since 2019.

The Storrers will celebrate 54 years of marriage this month. The couple met via a ski club in Michigan when Marcia was practicing downhill skiing, and Dale was teaching students to ski.

Dale and Marcia continued to ski together until 2017. Marcia notes several positives to attending the Archbold Senior Center. “I appreciate the friendliness of the people and the workers, how they greet and make people feel comfortable.

The meals are so good! You can’t beat the price of the meal, and you don’t have to worry about planning a nutritional meal, because they are planning it for you,” she explained.

They both retired from Hudson Area Schools in Michigan. “Dale taught Math, History, and Geography. I was a counselor there for 22 years. I taught Home Economics in Adrian for nine years before that,” Marcia said.

You can often find the Storrers at Sauder Village from May to October. Marcia is an avid basket weaver, and uses her experience to engage visitors at the Basket Shop.

Look for Dale at Erie’s Farm Shop. Their service to others extends beyond Fulton County. For more than two decades, the couple has volunteered in Oklahoma with Voice of the Martyrs, a non-profit organization that supports persecuted Christians.

In their spare time, Dale attends local Bible studies, and reads historical fiction. Marcia enjoys quilting in addition to basket weaving. They both look forward to regular video calls with their daughter.