PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: District Adds School Resource Officer To 2023-2024 Staff; Positive 5-Year Forecast Presented

PERSONNEL MATTERS … Superintendent Josh Clark shares contract renewal information with the Board. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)
By: Amy Wendt
On Monday, May 8, 2023, the Pettisville Board of Education met for its regular May meeting in the school’s conference room with all board members present.
Following an executive session for the purpose of employment, it was announced that the school district, in conjunction with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, will be adding a School Resource Officer to its 2023-2024 Staff.
