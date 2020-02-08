Guy “Butch” McEwen (1955-2020)

Guy (Butch) McEwen, of Liberty Center, died after an acute illness at Hospice of Northwestern Ohio on Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was 65. Butch was born on January 13, 1955 in Napoleon, Ohio to Donna McEwen.

He grew up in Oak Harbor, Ohio and was later part of the Joyce Myers family (of Liberty Center, Ohio). He graduated from Liberty Center High School in 1973.

Butch worked as a heavy equipment operator for 30 years, spending the majority of his time at Diversified Road and Pipe and the last four years of his career at Gerken Paving. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 18 and retired in December 2017.

Butch also served as a volunteer firefighter for Liberty Center Fire Department from 1977-1997 and was lieutenant of the department in 1986. Family meant everything to Butch. He and his wife Sally were married on September 26, 1987 and shared 32 years of love and companionship.

He was father to Kristen and Kerri, whose basketball games he never missed, even into their time coaching as adults. Most recently he became “Papa” to Charlotte (4), Todd (3), and Rowan (9 months). Butch wanted to be wherever his grandchildren were. Butch was reliable and resilient; a steadfast presence to all those he loved.

He spent his early retirement days caring for his grandchildren, working side jobs in lawncare, and preparing delicious home-cooked Sunday dinners. Butch planned to have many more years with his family. His death leaves a huge gap for those who love him.

Surviving family members include his wife Sally (Wise) McEwen, daughters Kristen (Matt) Vollmar and Kerri (John) Marshall, grandchildren Charlotte Vollmar, Todd Marshall, and Rowan Marshall, brothers Dave McEwen and Renny (Cathy) McEwen, sisters Susie (Mark) Senecal, Lynn (Rory) Benschoter, and Pam (Dan) Lee, and many special nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mothers Donna McEwen and Joyce Myers, sister Lori McEwen, sister-in-law Terry McEwen, and four grandbabies in heaven lost in pregnancy.

Friends will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 2 to 8 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel,5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a fireman’s walk through and last call will be held at 7:30 PM. A funeral service will be held at Community of Christ Lutheran Church in Whitehouse on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM, with Pastor Matthew Lash and Pastor Jimmy Crowell officiating. Burial will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.