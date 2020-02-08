Wilma Gould (1940-2020)

Wilma June Gould, age 79, of Morenci, passed away early Friday, February 7, 2020, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. She was born June 1, 1940, in Lebanon, MO, to Calvin and Nora (Teague) Henson.

She attended Morenci High School and worked for General Motors in Adrian, retiring on May 30, 2001. Wilma was a member of North Rome Baptist Church and The Red Hat Society. She was an avid Bingo and lottery player and enjoyed eating out with friends.

Wilma is survived by her six children, Julie (Mark) Bachman, Patricia (Lee Emmons) Collar, Linda (Dave) Smith, Timothy (Joannie) Sands, Susan (Bill) Zook, and Judy (Marty Sunday) Rowley; a brother, Robert (Eileen) Henson; 15 grandchildren; and 27 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ardyth Sands; two brothers, her twin, Wilburn Henson, in infancy and William Henson.

A funeral service for Wilma will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci with Fritz Kruse officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions in honor of Wilma can be made to ProMedica Hospice. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.