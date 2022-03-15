H2Ohio Project Slated For Goll Woods In Rural Archbold

Facebook

ARCHBOLD, Ohio – As a part of Governor Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves has acquired approximately 15 acres of land adjacent to the existing Goll Woods State Nature Preserve for the development of the new Goll Woods Wetland Extension.

Once complete, the extension will consist of wetland areas that filter phosphorus and nitrogen from the water before it enters the Tiffin River and flows into Lake Erie.

“Wetlands are a critical component to our H2Ohio initiative because they remove nutrients that would otherwise pollute our water and contribute to algal blooms,” said Governor DeWine.

“H2Ohio’s new Goll Woods wetland area will contribute to cleaner water for our state and increase our efforts to protect Ohio’s natural resources.”

This new acreage, which will include new pollinator plant vegetation, will bring the preserve to 336 acres, making it the largest state nature preserve in northwest Ohio. Construction is expected to begin later this year with completion by March of 2023.

“This project not only works toward better water quality for Ohioans, but it also adds to a place people already know and love,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said.

“The wetland will be a beautiful and welcomed addition to a preserve that is home to 400-year-old trees, a gorgeous spring wildflower display, and miles of hiking trails.”

Goll Woods State Nature Preserve exemplifies the “Great Black Swamp” forest and is considered the least disturbed woodland known to remain in northwestern Ohio.

The preserve features significant woodland bird habitat among some of the largest remaining trees in the state including white oak, cottonwood, burr oak, and chinquapin oak.

Governor DeWine created H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive, data-driven approach to combatting algal blooms, enhancing water quality, and improving water infrastructure over the long term.

H2Ohio was launched with support from the Ohio General Assembly, which invested in the program in Ohio’s two most recent operating budgets.

H2Ohio operates in partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Ohio Department of Agriculture, Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, and the Ohio Lake Erie Commission.

The initiative focuses on encouraging agricultural best management practices, restoring and enhancing wetlands, upgrading outdated water infrastructure, and replacing lead pipes. For more information on the H2Ohio initiative, please visit h2.ohio.gov.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.