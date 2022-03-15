District 1 FFA Chapters Hold February Career Events

Facebook

The District 1 FFA Chapters recently held many CDE’s (Career Development Event). The Agriscience Research CDE provides hands on experiences in agriculture research.

Students use the scientific method to solve complex problems related to agriculture, food and natural resources. Students develop a project, conduct an experiment, and draw conclusions. The student then submits a scientific report.

District judging took place at Anthony Wayne High School. Area Division finalists include: In Animal Systems placing first was Julia Schuurman, West Unity. Placing second was Abby Wiemken, Tinora.

Placing third was MaKenna Helmke, Tinora. Placing fourth was Julie Plassman, Tinora. In the Environmental Systems division placing first was Eli Frederick, Ayersville.

Placing second was Mikalyn D”Amore, Anthony Wayne. Placing third was Amya Lloyd, Ayersville. Placing fourth was Aiden Helmke, Tinora.

In the Food Systems division tying for first was Hunter Leupp, West Unity and Delana Damman, Pettisville. Placing third was Logan Schroder, Ayersville. Placing fourth was Memphis Martinez, Fairview.

In the Power Systems division placing first was LaKota Siegel, West Unity. Placing second was Amilia Coy, Tinora. Tying for third were Shannon Hohenberger, Ayersville and Dominick Humes, Tinora.

In the Plant Systems division placing first was Ella Richer, Pettisville. Placing second was Lauren Sattler, Tinora. Placing third was Riley Serres, Tinora. Placing fourth was Rose Swift, Ayersville.

In the Social Systems Division placing first was Ronald Bischoff and Nick Wacha, Anthony Wayne. Placing second was Makayla Telleir, Anthony Wayne. Placing third was Jacob Stiltner, Ayersville.

The Floriculture Event includes: Plant Identification, Other Related Identification, a Written Test, Placing Classes of flowers, and Practicums(creating a boutonniere, a bud vase, etc). Placing first was Genoa, third was North Central, fifth was Four County and sixth was Fayette.

The Veterinary Science Event consists of a written test, equipment, species, parasite and materials identification.

They also took a practicum of handling small and large animals, clinical procedures and restraining animals. Placing first was Penta CC, placing second was Pettisville, and placing fourth was Delta.

Area high individuals were: placing third was Sophie Sterken, Pettisville, tying for fourth were Karsyn Gillen, Delta and Natalee Rose, Four County.

The Outdoor Power Event is a practical method of testing students’ skills to properly disassemble, repair and perform preventative maintenance skills on a small gas engine.

Some skills include: measuring ring end gap, crank end play and engine RPM, being able to properly grind vales, sharpen and balance blades and clean air filters. They need to properly use an ignition tester, set armature, adjust idle needles and check oil levels.

Placing first was Four County, second was Elmwood, fifth was Pettisville and sixth was Archbold. Area high individuals were: placing first was Layne Neff, Four County, second was Dylan Morris, Four County and sixth Ben Boger, Pettisville.

The Ag Mechanics Event is a practical method of testing students’ skills to properly conduct mechanical skills. The students demonstrated arc/wire welding, cutting, used power and hand tools, and used a micrometer and depth gauge.

They ID’d lubricants and coolants, personal safety equipment, diesel fuel system parts, hydraulic system parts and hand tools. Placing first was Four County, second was Oak Harbor, third was Elmwood and fourth was Patrick Henry.

FFA CDE’s are an extension of the local agricultural education classroom and serve as an authentic application of the curriculum in which students are instructed.

With over 300 careers in agriculture, food, fiber and natural resources, FFA members can look forward to unlimited success.