Habitat For Humanity Searching For Properties In Village Of Edgerton

Habitat for Humanity of Williams County is part of a global, nonprofit housing organization operated on Christian principles, that seeks to put God’s love into action by building homes, communities and hope.

Habitat for Humanity of Williams County is dedicated to eliminating substandard housing locally and worldwide through constructing homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to educational resources to help families improve their shelter and financial conditions.

Habitat for Humanity International was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all.

Since its organization in 1991, Habitat for Humanity of Williams County has, through volunteer labor and extensive support from the communities involved, built 33 houses in all towns and villages in the county and is now in the process of building its 34th house this year in Bryan.

While there is a significant need for adequate and affordable housing throughout the county, Habitat for Humanity of Williams County would like to increase its presence in Edgerton, Ohio beyond the house that was built in 2013.

A family of five, resident in Edgerton for the past 10 years with three school-aged children, has undergone the extensive application process and has been selected as eligible for a Habitat house.

The family had priority for the current Bryan build but wished to remain part of the Edgerton community and school system.

As a non-profit organization, our challenge is to find a suitable building site in Edgerton. Our last six builds in the county have been on properties generously donated to Habitat for Humanity of Williams County and we welcome and appreciate such civic involvement or, if necessary, participation in the funding process.

If individuals are aware of available properties in Edgerton or wish to help in the property search process, we encourage them to contact us at williamscountyhabitat@gmail.com or 419-636-9093.