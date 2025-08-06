Habitat For Humanity Seeks Volunteers For Fulton County Fair Ticket Gates

PRESS RELEASE – Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County, Ohio, is calling on community members to volunteer at the upcoming Fulton County Fair by helping to man the ticket gates.

Volunteers are needed for shifts throughout the day and evening on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at the Fulton County Fairgrounds.

By volunteering just a few hours at a ticket gate, participants will help raise essential funding for Habitat’s mission of building and improving homes in the community, all while enjoying the fun and excitement of the fair.

Shifts are flexible, and volunteers are encouraged to sign up for one or more. Friends are welcome to sign up together or individually, but each volunteer must be present for the entire shift they select.

To view available shifts and sign up, visit www.habitatfco.org or access the signup page directly.

For questions or more information, contact Habitat for Humanity of Fulton County at 419-335-7000 or via email at director@habitatfco.org.

Habitat for Humanity thanks all volunteers for their continued support in making a difference locally.