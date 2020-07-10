Hal Buyer (1959-2020)

Hal M. Buyer, 60, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born Nov. 24, 1959.

He is survived by his wife Sandy; daughter, Tara (Jason); stepdaughters, Amy and Angel; grandson, Dylan; siblings, Vern (Tamra), Sheila, Marlene, Lisa, and Anne (Gilbert); and many step-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.