Jo Ann Harman (1942-2020)

Jo Ann Harman, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 6:42 P.M. on Monday, July 6, 2020, at University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, where she was a patient, after an extended illness. She was a 1960 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been and employee of The Ohio Art Company for more than thirty years.

She was a member of Montpelier Moose Lodge #312, Women of the Moose Chapter #270, and Power of the Purse in Bryan. She was an avid golfer and loved to dance, garden, and spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jo Ann Harman was born on May 4, 1942, in Hicksville, Ohio, the second child of Earl W. and Margaret L. (Mattingly) Sholl’s fourteen children. She married Richard E. Harman on November 17, 1962, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2010.

She is also survived by two daughters, Shelley (Mark) Scruggs, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, and Lesley Shirkey, of Bryan, and one son, Micheal E. (Mary) Harman, also of Bryan. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Mindi (Derek) Lynn, Jacob (Haylee) Shirkey and Andrew (Alexandra) Shirkey, Emily and Abigail Scruggs; four great-grandchildren, Carli, Aiden, Hamilton, and Justin; her siblings, Casey (Roger) Rupp, of Edgerton, Ohio, Marilyn (Bill) Whitman, of Bryan, Cheryl (Junior) Schuller, of Edon, Ohio, Mary (LaVon) Stark, of Bryan, Andy (Sandy) Sholl, of Hicksville, Ohio, Christine Cromwell, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Rachael Metz, of Albion, Indiana, Jane (Milo) Knox, of Hicksville, Tom (Kim) Sholl, of Edgerton, Loretta (David) Koby, of Bryan, and Lorraine (Bob) Gearig, of Montpelier, Ohio; and one sister-in-law, Karen Sholl, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Randy Sholl; and one sister, Connie Sidle.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, from 3:00-8:00 P.M. Services celebrating the life of Jo Ann Harman will be held on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with Pastor Larry Snavley officiating. Interment will be private.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. The family requests visitors to use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Harman Family Scholarship Fund with the Bryan Area Foundation. Donations may be made electronically by visiting www.bryanareafoundation.org and clicking the “donate” tab.