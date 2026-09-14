Halle Jones, Camryn Nichols Named Hilltop Homecoming Queen & King

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
HILLTOP HOMECOMING COURT … Pictured in front are littles Mavis Thanasiu and Tate Timberman. Seated from left are Tessa Jones, freshman; Carlee Schaffner, sophomore; Queen Halle Jones; Kelsy Connolly, senior; and Emily Marvin, junior. Standing from left are escorts Brody Stocklin, freshman; Seeley Easley, sophomore; King Camryn Nichols; Bryce Peters, senior; and Evan Siegel, junior. The homecoming game and activities are Friday, Oct. 2, and the homecoming dance is Saturday, Oct. 3.