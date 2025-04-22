Hands Off! Protest Planned In Archbold This Saturday

(PHOTO BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

FACING OFF … Protestors march along North Shoop Avenue in front of a group of counter-protestors.

PRESS RELEASE – A peaceful protest titled “Hands Off!” is scheduled to take place this Saturday, April 26, in downtown Archbold.

The event will run for one hour, from noon to 1:00 PM, and aims to rally against what organizers describe as the destruction of government institutions and the rule of law by the current administration.

The protest follows two prior rallies held in Wauseon, Ohio, which also voiced opposition to policies and actions attributed to President Donald Trump and his administration.

Organizers of the protest are calling on residents of Northwest Ohio to join them in standing up for democracy, the rule of law, and the freedom of the press.

According to a statement from the group, “We do not consent to the destruction of our government and our economy for the benefit of Trump and his billionaire allies.”

“Alongside Americans across the country, we march, rally, and protest to demand a stop to the chaos and the looting of our country.”

The group emphasizes the importance of defending the freedom of the press, which they believe is under attack. “We protest for the freedom of the press, which is under attack by the wannabe dictator who calls you the ‘enemy of the people.’

‘We ask that newspapers cover this local event, so that they participate now for their freedom in the future,” the statement reads.

The stakes, according to organizers, are high. They urge local residents to join the protest and stand with the majority of Americans who voted for someone other than Trump in the last election.