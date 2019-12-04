Harold Blair (1937-2019)

Harold L. Blair, age 82, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Toledo Hospital. Prior to his retirement he had worked for Henry County, then for Gerken Paving for 20 years, and then for the City of Wauseon & Parks for 10 years.

Harold was born in Napoleon on September 27, 1937, the son of Floyd and Rachel (Hefflinger) Blair. On October 17, 1987, he married Barbara Floro, and she survives. He was a member of Crossroads Church in Napoleon. He enjoyed bowling.

Surviving, besides his wife, Barbara, is one son, Jeff Blair of Napoleon; four step-daughters, Cheryl (Mike) Stuckey of Fremont, IN, Connie Case of Santan Valley, AZ, Beverly Bosco of Aliso Viejo, CA, and Andrea (Dave) Fain of Parker, CO. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ruth Osgood of Monroe, MI, Jerri (Herman) Rowe of Columbus; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Steven Blair and step-daughter, Pamela Gessner.

Visitation for Harold will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Crossroads Church, 601 Bonaparte Dr., Napoleon, Ohio, and from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Monday. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. Monday, also in the church, with Pastor Wes Hoffmire and Pastor Levi Stuckey, officiating Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Crossroads Napoleon. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to Harold L. Blair’s family, please visit our floral section.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.