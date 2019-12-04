Jack Favourite (1943-2019)

Jack A. Favourite, age 76, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 10:48 A.M. on December 3, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers – Bryan, after a brief illness.

Mr. Favourite was a member of the Montpelier American Legion Post #109 and the Williams County Gun Club. He enjoyed trap shooting and taking care of his family.

Jack A. Favourite was born on January 8, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Arlo D. and Bessie L. (Everman) Favourite. He married Norma J. Bartley, on February 20, 1965, in Bardstown, Kentucky, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three children, Alan Favourite, of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Dustin (Sabrina) Favourite, of Montpelier, and Jennifer (Ray) Zuver, of Kunkle, Ohio; four grandchildren, Alyssa, Matt, Levi and Zoe Favourite; one great-grandchild, Taytum Ickes; one sister, Donita Mock, of Englewood, Florida; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Ronald Favourite.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at 12:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Ron Evans officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery with military rites conducted by Bryan American Legion Post #284 and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

