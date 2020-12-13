Harold Underwood, Sr. (1943-2020)

Harold E. Underwood, Sr., 76, of Bryan passed away Thursday morning at St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center. He was born on December 20, 1943 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to George H. and Maxine (Beattie) Underwood, Sr. On July 2, 1990 he married Jean L. Jones and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Harold was a member of the Bryan Eagles. He retired in 1974 from Williams County as a general laborer.

He is survived by his daughter Teresa Mae (Rod) Risner of Bryan; stepchildren Marlena Joslin of Hicksville, Tracy Manley of Bryan, Clinton Saurer, Jr. and John Saurer of Stryker; many grandchildren; siblings Ronald Underwood, Terry Underwood, Lowell Underwood, Kevin Underwood, Dennis Underwood, Darrell Underwood all of Bryan, Thomas Underwood of Pulaski, Delores (John) Greenwalt of Sherwood, Helen (Dean) Siler of Bryan, Sandy (Richard) Stickney of Farmer, Joyce (Michael) Akers of Bryan and Nancy Underwood of Bryan.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, sons Harold Jr., William, Timothy and Shawn Underwood, first wife Karen, step son Robert Saurer, brothers George and Donald, and sister Karen.

Harold will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in rural Bryan.

