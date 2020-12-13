Donna Stahl (1932-2020)

Donna M. Stahl, age 88, of Montpelier, Ohio, died at 2:10 A.M. on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home, in Montpelier, where she was a resident. Mrs. Stahl worked as a press operator for TRW, retiring with more than thirty years of service. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, reading, and her cats

Donna M. Stahl was born on January 18, 1932, in Defiance County, Ohio, the daughter of Theodore Franklin and Inez Loretta (Sherman) Gaff. She married Murhl D. Stahl on November 27, 1981, in Golden, Colorado, and he preceded her in death on October 2, 2016.

Survivors also include her children, Treasa (Jack) Beres, of Pioneer, Ohio, Lori (Terry) Bartlett, of Fremont, Indiana, Ken (Jeanie) Groll, of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Randy (Laura) Groll, of Pioneer, and Terry Clifton, of Orlando, Florida; a daughter-in-law, Susie Groll, of Punta Gorda, Florida; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Mike Groll; three brothers, Denver and Robert Gaff, and Samuel Barber; and two sisters, Carol Ann Barber and Bernadine Waldvogel.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private interment will take place in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer, with a memorial service to held at a later date.

Memorial are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.