Harrison Lake Gospel Drive-In Celebrates 60 Years, New Home

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The 60th season of the Harrison Lake Gospel Drive-In is kicking off its final year at its current location this weekend.

Bluegrass Praise will perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the property at the intersection of County Road M and County Road 26-1. Additional concerts follow every Sunday through the end of August.

"The owners told us it is going to be the last year, the land had to be sold," Sherman Hathaway said.

Hathaway has been running the gospel drive-in with his wife Linda for eight years, along ...