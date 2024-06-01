Stephen Minnich (1976 – 2024)

(Worked At Hess Tool & Die In Wauseon)

Stephen Clarence Minnich, age 48, of Liberty Center, Ohio passed away with his loving family by his side at St Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from injuries sustained in a car accident.

He was born in Napoleon on March 29, 1976 to the late, Clarence Howard Minnich and Donna Jean (Mock) Minnich, who survives.

Steve was a 1994 graduate of Liberty Center High School, shortly after graduating he started his working career at GB Manufacturing in Delta, then would go on to spend 20 years at Hess Tool and Die in Wauseon.

He loved to spend time camping, enjoyed playing cornhole and most of all spending time with family and friends.

Steve is survived by his children, Zachary and Conner Minnich both of Liberty Center and Grace Fowler of Michigan; mother, Donna Minnich- Piercy of Delta; brothers, Robert Minnich of Liberty Center, Kyle (Monique) Minnich of Delta; sister, Jeana McDaries of Delta; grandchildren, Octavian, Hydie, Nala, Piper and Asher; many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence on December 23, 1998; stepfather, Darryl Piercy.

Friends will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515; where a funeral service honoring Steve’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 5, 2024; also at the funeral home with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Donna Minnich-Piercy in his memory.

Please visit www.barnesfuneralchapel.com to send condolences to Steve’s family.