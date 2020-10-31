Helen Clingaman (1925-2020)

Helen M. Clingaman, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away early Saturday morning, October 31, 2020 at Fulton Manor in Wauseon. She was born in Wauseon on July 22, 1925 to Glen J. Loveland and Bertha (Metcalf) Loveland. Helen was a graduate of Wauseon High School.

On November 10, 1946 she married John G. Clingaman and he preceded her in death on January 29, 2014. For over 40 years Helen was district manager of Beeline Fashions; where she grew great friendships with all her customers during their home fashion shows. She and her husband were active members of First Christian Church in Wauseon.

Some of her fondest hobbies included participating with her card club, traveling, baking and will always be remembered for her love of going to garage sales. Most of all Helen loved her family and creating memories with their time together.

Along with her parents and husband John of 67 years; she was preceded in death by her sons; Jeffrey in 1999 and Denny Clingaman in 2006; brothers, Dale, Gayle and Merle Loveland.

Left to cherish her memories is her son, Kevin (Lisa) Clingaman of Oregon, OH; daughter-in-law, Betty Clingaman of Louisville, KY and grandchildren; Michael (Beth) Clingaman, Amy (Brad) Glotzbach, Jason Clingaman, Zachary (Breanna) Clingaman, Alex and Connor Clingaman and Tony Pescara, Grace (Jimmy) Reindel and Francesca Pescara; great granddaughters, Charlotte and Stella Reindel and many special nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service for Helen will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 129 Elm Street in Wauseon. Pastor Michael Doerr will be officiating. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending the visitation or funeral service are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the First Christian Church or Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in her memory. A special thank you to the staff at Fulton Manor and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for the care given to Helen.

