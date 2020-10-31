Richard “Dick” Hanna II (1944-2020)

Longtime resident of Bryan, Ohio, and current resident of Choctaw Lake, London, Ohio, Richard “Dick” J. Hanna II passed on Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, at Mount Carmel Hospital, Grove City, Ohio, at the age of 76.

Dick was born Feb. 28, 1944, at Adrian Michigan, the son of Richard J. Hanna and Helen (Matthes) Hanna. Dick and Jeannette (Brown-Fisher) Hanna were married in Bryan, Ohio, in 1983 and were married for 37 years.

Dick worked for Bard Manufacturing for 47 years. He worked in numerous capacities in the organization and was the director of Product Management at the time of his retirement in 2015. In 2014, Dick and Jeannette moved to Choctaw Lake to be closer to children and grandchildren.

Dick was an avid boater and enjoyed spending his time outdoors. Most of all he enjoyed his grandchildren and supporting them in their various activities. Dick had served on the Choctaw Lake Board of Trustees and served on various other committees in the community.

Survivors include his wife Jeannette (Brown-Fisher) Hanna. Children: Todd (Deb) Hanna of The Dalles, Oregon, Jon Hanna of Columbus, Ohio, Chris (Christi) Fisher of Delaware, Ohio, Bret (Will Pratt) Hanna of Park City Utah, Stacy Fisher (Ian) MacGregor of Dublin, Ohio, Shelley Fisher (Mario) Brunicardi of Hilliard, Ohio. Grandchildren: Ashli Hanna Brown, Alyssa Hanna Drake, Madison Hanna, Ariel Fisher, Ava Stalter, Helene Stalter, Toria Stalter, Olivia Fisher, Julianna Brunicardi, Sienna Brunicardi, Bailey Fisher, Landon Brunicardi and Lachlan MacGregor; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Bill (Rosanne) Hanna of San Diego, California, and Kim Hanna (Bill) Edison of Lake Whales, Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was proceeded in death by his parents and brother, Mark Hanna.

There will be no visitation nor funeral service at this time due to COVID-19. Friends and family may make memorial contributions in Richard’s name to The American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.

The family is being served by Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 N. Main St., London, Ohio, 43140 where online condolences for the family may be sent to www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.