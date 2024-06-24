Henry Case, Sr. (1949 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan American Legion)

Henry Case, Sr., age 74, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance.

Henry was a truck driver for many years and also worked as a dining room attendant at Shaffer’s Restaurant in Bryan.

He was a US Army veteran of the Vietnam War where he served two tours of duty. He was a member of the Bryan American Legion, VFW and DAV Posts. He enjoyed classic cars, restoring cars and showing them at various car shows around the area.

Henry was born December 18, 1949 in Harold, Kentucky, the son of Dallas and Maltie Marie (Kidd) Case, Sr.

He is survived by his long time, loving companion, Martha Hartman, of Bryan; sons, Henry David (Lesa) Dale, of Columbus, Henry (April) Case, Jr. and Isaac Case, both of Conneaut, Ohio; 4 grandchildren Jared, Jennifer, Kelly and Sara; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Case, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; several nieces and nephews and his beloved dog, Sweetie.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Dylan and brothers, Worlie “Duke” Case and Dallas Case, Jr.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 from 12:00-1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will immediately follow visitation and he will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by the combined Bryan American Legion and VFW Honor Guard and the US Army Honor Detail.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to Community Health Professionals Hospice or the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.