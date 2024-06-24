Denver Fitzenrider (1938 – 2024)

(Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Denver D. Fitzenrider, age 86, of Stryker, passed away on June 21, 2024 at the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Denver worked as a maintenance man for Dinner Bell in Archbold and Defiance, and later Spangler Candy Company, for many years.

Denver was born on May 1, 1938, in William County, to the late Henry and Cula (Betts) Fitzenrider. He was a graduate of Stryker High School.

On November 13, 1965, he married the love of his life, Norma (Collins), who preceded him in death in 1995. Denver proudly served his country in the United States Army. Denver liked NASCAR racing.

He was known to tinker in his shop, always working on the next project. Early in his life, he enjoyed hunting and also was a part-time farmer. Denver was a member of the Bryan VFW Post #2489 and the Bryan Eagles.

Surviving Denver is his daughter, Angie (Kevin) Etchen of Hicksville; grandchildren, Austin, Andrea (Zack), and Colin; and great-grandchildren, Caylin, Laycin, Mattie, Aspen, and one great-granddaughter on the way. He is also survived by his brother, Paul Fitzenrider of Defiance; and sister, Joan Miller of Findlay.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma; parents; and siblings, Ernest, Robert, Harry, Clinton, James, Richard, Evelyn, Thelma, and Mary.

Visitation for Denver will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, from 3pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 28, 2024, at 10am, at the funeral home, with Pastor Nate Drown officiating. Burial will follow at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Stryker American Legion.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.